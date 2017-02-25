HIGH POINT, NC -- A cross. A bouquet. A teddy bear. A name. Each looks out of place on the side of a busy highway.

You drive by a roadside remembrance every day, but do you notice? Have you ever paused for a sobering moment to wonder -- what happened here? Who died here? What are their families going through now? 2 Wants 2 Know's Meghann Mollerus took a drive to find the stories behind the signs and the messages in the memories.

A large roadside memorial on Phillips Avenue is nearly seven years old and hard to miss. Ornaments and decorations hang from the trees, and sign -- In Memory of Justin and Jacob, Just Buckle Up! -- sits in the mulch. The memorial is where Suzie Simmons can still hear her only child Justin's laughter, as personal mementos sway in the wind.

"I hope it makes them slow down and realize this can happen to me!" she said.

Less than a block away from the memorial is High Point Christian Academy, where Simmons' son Justin was a senior. On Friday, Apr. 30, 2010, Justin hopped in his buddy Jacob's car to grab lunch, sat on a friend's lap in the front seat and didn't buckle up. Just 500 yards from the school parking lot at 60 miles per hour, the car crashed.

"The blazer landed on Justin, and he was gone instantly. The driver (Jacob Nance) died the following day. It was a 45-minute drive to the hospital. The whole time, I'm just praying for his hands to be OK, because Justin loved to play guitar...

Never in a million years did I expect a doctor to come walking through the doors and to say I'm sorry, he didn't make it," Simmons tearfully recalled.

Justin Simmons was a couple weeks shy of graduation and had committed to college at Elon University.

"I tried to throw away his cap and gown, and I guess some of his clothes, and I don't remember any of that."

Suzie Simmons does remember when classmates started the memorial for the boys, a day after the accident. Year after year since, she has kept it up. But preserving the memorial hasn't been easy.

"A realtor a few years ago had sent me and Jacob's family a letter asking us to please remove the sign and remove the memorials, because she felt like it bothered people and that it had been long enough...

It had been maybe two years when she sent it. I thought long enough? This was my only child. This is forever for me," Simmons explained.

She said she reached out to the City of High Point, who allowed her to keep the memorial. Technically, though, North Carolina statute doesn't permit makeshift memorials unless they're "memorial plantings" approved by the NCDOT.

NC Highway Patrol Master Trooper Chris Knox explained, "They could be on someone's property. They could be on a roadside where they're doing a mowing operation. But, in no way are we messing with these. I've never taken one down."

He does recommend the Adopt-A-Highway program for roadside memorials. That way, they're in a safe, approved spots, and most importantly, all drivers can see them.





"We see these signs, and hopefully it causes us to think about these families, think about what happened here. So, it not only serves a function for the families of those who were directly involved, but long-term it can be something to help people with traffic safety," Knox said.

Simmons shares those hopes with her son's memorial.

"I hope when they drive by, they remember the boys. I hope with the sign out, it maybe changes somebody's driving habits. I've had quite a few experiences where I'll be driving...and I'll look in my rearview mirror...and see someone putting their seatbelt on," she smiled.

But, Simmons has one more thing to ask, the next time you drive by a roadside memorial. Tell a loved one the words she wishes she could say to her son, one more time:

Tell him I love him."

Simmons regularly travels to NC high schools with the program VIP for a VIP. She shares her son's story, in hopes it'll teach other teenagers about safe driving and prevent other families from living her nightmare.

If you'd like to hear the full presentation and share it with your kids, WATCH it online.

Copyright 2017 WFMY