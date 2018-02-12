Rock Slide Closes Portion Of Blue Ridge Parkway

Rock slide closes part of the Blue Ridge Parkway Pic. Courtesy: Blue Ridge Parkway

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Part of the Blue Ridge Parkway is closed due to a rock slide.

Park officials said heavy rain caused some trees and rocks to slide along the parkway. This is at MP277 near the Stoney Fork Valley Overlook on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Park officials said to make sure when you travel to use caution and watch for debris in the area.

Also, make sure you check the online map before you travel the parkway.



Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WFMY-TV