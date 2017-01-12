Rockingham Co. Deputy Helps Grandma With Alzheimer's

Corporal T. R. Burns, Rockingham County Sheriff's Office. (Photo: WFMY)

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- Tia Hawkins lives in Reidsville with her grandparents. Her grandmother has Alzheimer's disease.

"It's very hard sometimes," she explains. "It's like having a little kid around. You have to answer questions constantly and they don't always make sense."

Like a story she came up with earlier this week. Juanita Hawkins thought her grandchildren, including Tia, disappeared, even though Tia was right there with her.

"I couldn't get her to calm down about it," Tia shares. "And she called the police, called 9-1-1."

Corporal T.R. Burns with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office responded to the call.

"When I got out there I spoke with the granddaughter at the door," he explains. "She informed me of what was going on."

But the deputy went inside anyway.

"She still seemed very worried," he tells. "I just let her know, 'How about I step outside, I'll call dispatch we'll send a deputy over there to see if everything is fine.'"

He, of course, knew everything was fine. But he wanted to assure the grandmother her family was safe.

"When I stepped back in she was just looking at me for answers and I said 'Look, a deputy already went over there. They had contact with your family, everyone is fine.'"

"That's all she needed," Tia says. "It made her feel better for the rest of the night, she felt fine."

Peace of mind for not only Tia's grandmother, but for Tia, as well.

"It meant a lot to me. It helps me too. Like when I'm dealing with her," she explains. "I don't really know how to handle it most of the time but now I know even if I just make a call, even a pretend call, it can help her, make her feel better."

A call that speaks volumes...

"I think he did more than his job. He went out of his way to make her feel better and that's amazing to me."

(© 2017 WFMY)