Rockingham County Sheriff Meets With President

WASHINGTON -- Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page took part in a group discussion with President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Sheriff Page, along with a few other Sheriff's from around the country, who were chosen to meet with the President in the Oval Office.

"The President basically indicated his commitment to working with and supporting law enforcement," Sheriff Page said on the phone. "It's great to know he has our back."

According to Page, the conversation centered on President Trump's executive order on border security and immigration enforcement.

"We have people in our jail who are illegals in our country and have committed criminal offenses. They're going to get there due process, but at the appropriate time we are going to notify agents so they can do their job," Page said.

The President's executive order broadens deportation guidelines for illegal immigrants.

Before the order, illegal immigrants who were convicted of violent crimes and thefts were subject to deportation.

The new order broadens the policy to include virtually all crimes.

