Rockingham DA Craig Blitzer Resigns After SBI Probe

Craig Blitzer, Rockingham County DA resigns (Photo: Custom)

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- Rockingham County District Attorney Craig Blitzer has resigned. It comes just days after the State Bureau (SBI) of Investigation raided Blitzer’s office.

Sharon Gladwell in Raleigh said Blitzer's resignation is effective immediately.

According to documents obtained by WFMY News 2, investigators with the SBI applied for a search warrant for a state-owned computer in possession of the Rockingham County DA. The warrant issued is part of an ongoing SBI investigation, launched on July 26 of 2016.

Court documents read the investigation is in “reference to fraudulent activity in Caswell, Person, and Rockingham counties’ district attorney’s offices.”

The SBI has been looking into allegations of the theft of state money at the offices of Blitzer and Person/Caswell County DA for Wallace Bradsher. A lawsuit also recently filed against the two district attorney's offices, alleges the two men hired each others' wives. The women allegedly made more than $100,000 a year, combined. The SBI began investigating after a former employee of Bradsher's filed a lawsuit. In the lawsuit, the former employee claims she was fired after notifying the SBI about the hirings.

No charges have been filed in either county against either district attorney or their spouses.

