Roof Collapses at Thomasville Church

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- The roof of a church in Thomasville collapsed on Monday.

Davidson County EMS says a caller reported the caved-in roof shortly before 6 p.m. at Thomasville Christian Fellowship Church.

Firefighters say no one was inside when it happened.

Fairgrove Fire Department says the roof fell into the sanctuary part of the church. Fire officials have condemned the building.

