Round1 Bowling and Amusement To Open in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A new bowling, billiards, and arcade games location is coming soon to the Four Seasons Town Centre.

Round1 Bowling & Amusement is taking associate and manager applications now for the first location in North Carolina, and will officially open January 27.

According to the company’s website, Round1 is a multi-entertainment activity complex, usually around 50,000 square feet in size, and normally located inside shopping malls. Activities offered include bowling, arcade games, billiards, darts, ping-pong, karaoke, plus food and drinks.

The entertainment center will be located on the first level of Four Seasons, inside the former Dillard's building.

