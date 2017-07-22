Rowan Co. Teens Charged With Murder In Death Of 2-Month-Old

Via Rowan County Sheriff's Office

ROCKWELL, N.C. -- A suspect has been taken into custody in Concord after evading Rowan County Police.

Houston Ray McCarn, has been arrested after being found at the Howard Johnson Motel in Concord.





According to police, McCarn and his girlfriend Amber Scarborough were both wanted for the First Degree Murder of Kingston Aistrop, and Felony Child Abuse Causing Serious Body Injury.

Kingston Aistrop, 8-months-old, was reported to not be breathing when the mother called 911 in July 2016.

Investigators determined that the baby had suffered recent trauma to his body.

After the results of medical Examiner’s report were released in July 2017, Rowan County Sheriff’s investigators obtained arrest warrants for McCarn and Scarborough.

Houston Ray McCarn will be placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under no bond.

Investigators arrested Amber Scarborough in Rockwell, N.C. on Friday.





