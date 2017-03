Red light flasher atop of a police car. City lights on the background. (Photo: artolympic, artolympic)

SALISBURY (WBTV) — A Rowan County Sheriff's Deputy hit and killed a man walking down a road Tuesday night in Salisbury according to the Highway Patrol.

It happened in city limits on Rowan Mill Road around 10 p.m.

WBTV reports the deputy's marked patrol car hit a person walking alongside the road.

Names of those involved haven't been released yet.

