Roy Williams Slams President Trump's Tweets

Roy Williams and the North Carolina Tar Heels open the 2016-17 season with the No. 6 preseason ranking. (Photo: Custom)

The ACC Tournament is being held in New York for the first time in 2017, and for the most part, the move away from the traditional site in Greensboro has been met with positive reaction.

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim thought playing in New York was a huge benefit for the conference, but UNC head coach Roy Williams isn’t exactly on the same page as his colleague.

The always honest and outspoken North Carolina head coach said Thursday that with the emergence of social media, you don’t necessarily need to be in the nation’s largest TV market for people to recognize your event. He even took a swipe at President Donald Trump to make his argument.

“It used to be much more so than I think it is now. Now everybody’s has got social media, and we don’t need “The New York Times” to find out what in the dickens is going on in the country. You know, our president tweets out more bull(expletive) than anybody I’ve ever seen. We’ve got social media. “In the old days, there’s no question it was the media capital of the world, but I’m not sure that it is now. Media capital of the world is sitting right there, right there, right there.”

