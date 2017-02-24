Black Smoke Fills the Air After Rubber Shredder Catches Fire At Asheboro Plant

Courtesy: Patrick Miller

ASHEBORO, NC - Fire investigators are on the scene of a fire at a plant in Asheboro.

The fire is at the Cabanta Plant at 2242 Carl Drive, and stared around 12:30 in the afternoon, Randolph County 911 confirmed.

A 911 telecommunicator said the Asheboro fire department and several others are on the scene.

Randolph EMS told WFMY News 2 there is so much smoke people across the county can see and smell it.

No injuries were reported.

