Black Smoke Fills the Air After Rubber Shredder Catches Fire At Asheboro Plant

ASHEBORO, NC - Fire investigators are on the scene of a fire at a plant in Asheboro.
The fire is at the Cabanta Plant at 2242 Carl Drive, and stared around 12:30 in the afternoon, Randolph County 911 confirmed.
A 911 telecommunicator said the Asheboro fire department and several others are on the scene.
Randolph EMS told WFMY News 2 there is so much smoke people across the county can see and smell it.
No injuries were reported.
