Black Smoke Fills the Air After Rubber Shredder Catches Fire At Asheboro Plant

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 1:29 PM. EST February 24, 2017

ASHEBORO, NC - Fire investigators are on the scene of a fire at a plant in Asheboro.

The fire is at the Cabanta Plant at 2242 Carl Drive, and stared around 12:30 in the afternoon, Randolph County 911 confirmed. 

A 911 telecommunicator said the Asheboro fire department and several others are on the scene.

Randolph EMS told WFMY News 2 there is so much smoke people across the county can see and smell it. 

No injuries were reported. 

