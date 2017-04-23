HIGH POINT, NC - Capel Rugs, a company based out of Troy turned 100, and they're celebrating their birthday at the High Point Furniture Market.

With champagne, ice cream, cake and lunch, company leaders shared stories about the business and signed 100th anniversary product catalog upon request.

“One hundred years in business is a major milestone, and this achievement underscores our long tradition of providing the very best quality, service and customer satisfaction,” vice president of national accounts Mary Clara Capel said. “Our dealers are like family, so we’re excited to share this anniversary with them.”

Capel Rugs says their braided and woven rugs are made right here in North Carolina. For more information about their rugs you can visit their website.

