Video: Rules For Driving On the Beaches at the Outer Banks

OUTER BANKS, N.C.-- One thing is for certain people love to visit the beaches along the Outer Banks (OBX) in North Carolina. Seriously, were talking 67 miles of natural beauty!

Whether you walk, run or drive, you need to be safe because we all share this beautiful space.

That's why the Cape Hatteras National Seashore recently released a new Off-Road Vehicle (ORV) Safety Video.

The video focuses on visitor safety and wildlife safety as well as best practices for ORV users to help ensure a safe and enjoyable experience while driving on the beach; including tips to not get stuck.

An ORV permit is required and may be purchased online here or in person at Cape Hatteras National Seashore visitor centers on Bodie Island, Hatteras Island, and Ocracoke Island.

All ORV users, including experienced operators, are encouraged to watch the video and consider the helpful tips provided each time you drive the beach.

Video note: It was created in partnership with the North Carolina Beach Buggy Association, the Outer Banks Preservation Association, and the Cape Hatteras Anglers Club.

