Sale of Acme-McCrary in Asheboro Promises Big Investments, Jobs

ASHEBORO, N.C. - More than 100 new textile jobs could be heading to Randolph County as one Sri Lanka based company considers buying up an existing clothing manufacturer.

The company MAS Capital is considering investing around $20 million over the next four years in Asheboro - by buying up Acme-McCrary Corporation, upgrading current facilities, and building new ones. If the deal goes through toward the end of March, Randolph County Economic Development Corporation President Bonnie Renfro says 133 jobs will be added, and 277 will be retained.

In a release, while the yearly wages for the new jobs will vary by position, the average pay is around $30,000. Healthcare benefits will also be offered to workers.

MAS employs 84,000 people in 48 manufacturing facilities in 15 countries, but does not yet have a facility in the United States. The company makes garments including sportswear and swimwear, with customers like Nike, lululemon, and Victoria's Secret.

In 2014, Acme-McCrary was added to the National Register of Historic Places. Acme-McCrary Hosiery Mills meets National Register of Historic Places Criterion A for industry and Criterion C for architecture. Located adjacent to the downtown commercial district, the 7.32-acre property includes three parcels containing buildings erected from 1909 through 1962 on West Salisbury Street's south side north of Sunset Avenue, according to nps.gov.

