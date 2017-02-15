WFMY
SBI Investigates Deadly Durham Officer-Involved Shooting

WNCN , WFMY 3:58 PM. EST February 15, 2017

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The State Bereau of Investigation is on the scene of a fatal Durham officer-involved shooting on Glenbrook Drive.

The shooting call came in around 2:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Glenbrook Drive, just off E. Club Boulevard and not far from the Durham Housing Authority.

The SBI said one person died at the scene.

SBI agents will take over the investigation into the shooting.

Durham officials said no 911 calls associated with the shooting were made.

