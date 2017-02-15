SBI Investigates Deadly Durham Officer-Involved Shooting

Officer-involved shooting in Durham (Derrick Lewis/CBS North Carolina) WNCN (Photo: Custom)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The State Bereau of Investigation is on the scene of a fatal Durham officer-involved shooting on Glenbrook Drive.

The shooting call came in around 2:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Glenbrook Drive, just off E. Club Boulevard and not far from the Durham Housing Authority.

The SBI said one person died at the scene.

SBI agents will take over the investigation into the shooting.

People are emotional and trying to comfort each other after finding out someone was shot and killed by an officer. pic.twitter.com/loxBnnZE1N — Derrick Lewis (@DerrickQLewis) February 15, 2017

Durham officials said no 911 calls associated with the shooting were made.

