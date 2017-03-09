SBI Raids Rockingham County DA's Office

Person/Caswell DA Wallace Bradsher and Rockingham DA Craig Blitzer.

The State Bureau of Investigation searched the office of Rockingham County District Attorney Craig Blitzer on Wednesday afternoon.

According to documents obtained by WFMY News 2, investigators with the SBI applied for a search warrant for a state owned computer in possession of the Rockingham County DA. The warrant issued is part of an ongoing SBI investigation, launched of July 26th of 2017.

Court documents read the investigation is in “reference to fraudulent activity in Caswell, Person, and Rockingham counties’ district attorney’s offices.”

The search warrant and inventories of items seized by the Raleigh Police Department were sealed to withhold names of the suspects, to prevent jeopardizing the investigation and any future suspect’s rights to a fair trial.

DA Blitzer and Person/Caswell DA Wallace Bradsher are being investigated for hiring each others’ wives. The women allegedly made more than $100,000 a year, combined. The SBI began investigating after a former employee of Blitzer’s filed a lawsuit. In the lawsuit, the former employee claims she was fired after notifying the SBI about the hirings.

Defense Attorney Locke Clifford, who is unaffiliated with the case and investigation, explained North Carolina's nepotism law.

"If you are a state employee who is in charge of hiring another state employee, it's illegal to hire family members. So, if it was found that they hired their own wives, they would be fired under the nepotism law. But, if they swapped wives, that's legal, as long as they worked 40 hours a week. If they had, they wouldn't be in trouble and would be able to keep the money," said Clifford.

The former employee alleged in her lawsuit that while the positions were fulltime, the wives only worked a few days a year.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman took over the investigation in February of 2017. Freeman told WFMY over the phone, “I’m not going to comment on the record about the findings of the ongoing investigation.”

Freeman added her office will continue to take a close look at all the evidence. No charges have been filed in either county.

Calls to Blitzer’s office have not been returned.

© 2017 WFMY-TV