SBI Searches NC County's Government Offices

RAEFORD, N.C. (AP) - State police are investigating alleged criminal activity in Hoke County's government offices.



Local media outlets report that agents from the State Bureau of Investigation on Monday executed a search warrant on county offices, at the request of the district attorney and the sheriff's office.



The warrants were to search and seize payroll records for several Hoke County employees.



County manager Letitia Edens says the investigation surrounds timesheets and other pay records for at least five county employees.

