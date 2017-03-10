SC Billboard: Real Women Provide, Everyone Appreciates It

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Response to a controversial billboard in the Triad.... is coming from South Carolina.

The billboard is posted outside Columbia -- and reads "Real women provide, Everyone appreciates it."

It's also got the hashtag international women’s day.

It's in response to a billboard on Business 40 in Forsyth County that was posted last month. The billboard said Real Men Provide. Real women appreciate it.

The Billboard made national news, after some people claimed the message demeans women.

That controversial billboard was replaced with another one, last weekend. It explained the *original billboard* was just some kind of social experiment.

