SC Election Officials Won't Give Voter Data to White House Commission

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina Election Commission has decided it will not pass along voter data to the White House's voter fraud commission.

The agency issued their decision Thursday that came after days of deliberating what information, if any, it could hand over to the panel.

"The SEC has carefully reviewed the request from the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity and applicable state law and has consulted with the S.C. Attorney General's office on the matter. The SEC has determined that the agency is not permitted to share voter data with anyone from outside the state. The SEC can only provide voter data to a registered South Carolina voter."

The agency says this would apply to anyone who requested the information, not just the White House.

President Donald Trump created the commission back in May to look into possible election fraud. The commission asked for information including names, party affiliations, addresses and voting histories of all voters.

The South Carolina Election Commission says state law prohibits releasing even four digits of social security numbers.

Chris Whitmire, Director of Public Information & Training at the SC Election Commission, says the agency keeps data on what elections a voter takes part in, including if they voted in a Republican or Democratic party primary. The agency does not have data about how a person votes.

Back on Monday, Governor Henry McMaster sent several tweets Monday afternoon about the issue saying state law requires the Election Commission to maintain a list of registered voters for all 46 counties but ensures ballot choices are secret.

He wrote: "By law, the SC Election Commission maintains the list of registered voters for all 46 counties. They are required to make the list available to the public upon request and Social Security numbers are never disclosed. The Constitution ensures voters ballot choices will always be secret. Americans have died protecting this freedom.

