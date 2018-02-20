SC Lawmakers Introduce 'Parody Marriage' Bill Challenging Same-Sex Marriage

"Parody Bill" introduced in the SC House of Representatives (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A group of conservative lawmakers have introduced a bill that challenges same sex marriages in South Carolina.

The proposed bill would seem to go against a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that legalized same sex marriages across the country. Under the bill, any marriage that's not between a man and woman would be recognized as a "parody marriage."

"That would include a man and a man, a man and multiple people, a man and an object," lists Spartanburg Representative Steven Long.

Long introduced the bill last Thursday. Long says it would prohibit the state from favoring or endorsing religion over non-religion.

"It's a faith-based belief that gay marriage is OK, and we can't have policy that puts religion over non-religion," Long said.

Five other representatives have already signed on as sponsors, including Rick Martin of Newberry.

"Can a man marry a chair? Can a man marry his pet," Martin questioned. "We either have to recognize what marriage is, the sanctity of marriage, or we leave it wide open for interpretation."

Martin says since Friday, he's received 149 calls supporting him, and only one against.

The group South Carolina Equality issued a statement today calling the bill a bigoted and narrow minded attempt to legalize discrimination.

The bill is currently in the House Judiciary Committee.

