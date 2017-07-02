SC Man Hit by Car, Then Charged With 'Unlawfully Being In Roadway'

File (Photo: AP)

Columbia, SC -- Columbia Police are charging a man who was struck by a car on Forest Drive, because they say he contributed to the accident.

Kenneth Benton, 53, is charged with unlawfully being in the roadway. He was struck by a vehicle at the 5300 block of Forest Drive around 9:30 p.m. Friday night. That area is about a mile from the Forest Drive exit off Interstate 77.

Officers say they believe Benton was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision. Both of the passenger and the driver who were in the car that hit Benton had to be taken to the hospital.

Benton suffered broken bones, among other injuries and continues to recover at an area hospital.

