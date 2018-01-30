SC Man Horsing Around At McDonald's, Elsewhere

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - We caught up with the man who's gone viral on social media for riding a horse through a fast food drive-thru in Columbia.

(Photo: WLTX)

Isaiah Rhones is the man in the saddle. He's there to pick up two apple pies and a sweet tea.

"We ride all the time man. All the time. When you got to ride her, she doesn't like you but when you're feeding her, she loves you," explained Rhone.

He's been riding horses for over a decade and just loves to ride. Rhone and his buddy Larry Roberts like to horse around every now and again. They’ll ride their horses pretty much anywhere they can get to.

"Just to do something different. I got tired of waiting in a car so I tried to see if I could push traffic along with a horse," said Rhone.

Some of the places they like to stop by are Buffalo Wild Wings, Wet Willies, and Applebee’s.

"If I call him up and he calls me and say let's take a ride, we already know what time it is,” said Roberts.

During the summertime they’ll ride several times a week. The furthest they’ve ever traveled with the horses is from Two Notch Road to the Five Points area.

When they make their trips to McDonald's, or wherever else their stomach desires, their horses never miss out on the end goal.

"When I go to McDonald's most of the time they say, you want something for the horse? A pack of apples or an apple pie? She likes that. I think that's why she likes going," said Rhone.

For those of you who wonder if them riding might affect the roadways, they say they make sure to step out of the way.

"We don't really worry about traffic. We just get on the sidewalk and keep going and saddle up. Go ride. Get away from everything. Leave your phone in the truck. Just ride," explained Rhone.

The two say if you ever see them on the side of the road, don’t hesitate to say hey and grab a picture while they’re on their way to the next destination.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WLTX-TV