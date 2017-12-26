WFMY
Close

SC Man Shot at Troopers After Stealing Car at Gunpoint in Thomasville: Police

Associated Press , WFMY 6:15 PM. EST December 26, 2017

STAFFORD, Va. (AP) - A South Carolina man faces a slew of charges after he allegedly shot at Virginia troopers following a high-speed chase on Interstate 95.
    
Virginia State Police say a 21-year-old suspect is being held without bond at a lockup. They have identified him as Jerrell Richardson of Greenville, South Carolina.
    
Richardson faces charges including a felony count of assault on a police officer and reckless driving.
    
Virginia troopers say the chase began late Monday when they approached a stolen car at a gas station. The vehicle was reported stolen at gunpoint in Thomasville, North Carolina.
    
They say Richardson fled, reaching speeds in excess of 120 mph. He allegedly rammed a state trooper's vehicle at least twice during the highway pursuit and then shot at officers during a foot chase.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories