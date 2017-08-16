Police Find Baby Near Body of NC Woman in Car

GREEN SEA, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a baby and the body of a North Carolina mother were found in a car parked in South Carolina.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Henrick says 31-year-old Latosha Lewis of Tabor City, North Carolina, was pronounced dead early Tuesday near an intersection in Green Sea, a community near the state border.

Horry County police say Lewis had been shot.

WMBF reports a neighbor called 911 after hearing the baby's cries.

According to a police report, the child was taken to a hospital. Police did not provide the baby's age or any other details.

