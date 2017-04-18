SC Prisons Paint Over Windows to Stop Contraband Flow

A photo from a prisoner at Allendale Correctional claims to be the inside of a prison cell. The window has been painted over.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections is currently taking steps to prevent contraband from arriving inside prisons across the state.

A person who claims to be inside Allendale Correctional Institution tells News19 corrections officers have painted the windows of cells so inmates can no longer see outside of the facility.

The inmate emailed several photos to News19 of the painted windows. The inmate says he spends most of each day inside the cell and claims painting over the window violates a right to natural lighting.

News19 reached out to the SC Department of Corrections for further details into the inmate's concerns. Public Information Coordinator Sommer Sharpe responded with a statement: "We are continually looking for ways to stop contraband from coming into our prisons. The action we have taken in this case will help with those efforts. We monitor these efforts and make adjustments as needed."

The photos emailed to News19 appear to come from a cell phone, which is considered contraband when brought inside a state prison.

Corrections officers appear to be taking similar measures at other prisons. A caller mentioned similar efforts at Kershaw Correctional Institution in Lancaster County. Over the weekend, a corrections officer was stabbed and two other officers injured in a disturbance at the facility.

