SC Teen Dies After Being Thrown From Bed Of Pickup In Parking Lot

Levi Lynn Pinion (Photo: Custom)

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County coroner says a teen died after being thrown from the back of a pickup truck early Saturday morning.

The incident happened in the Walmart parking lot off Sandifer Boulevard in Seneca, around 2:40 a.m.

Levi Lynn Pinion, 16, of Walhalla died after the incident, officials said.

Trooper Joe Hovis with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old was driving the pickup truck when Pinion was ejected from the truck bed and suffered a head injury.

The coroner says Pinion was taken to Oconee Memorial Hospital where he died about an hour after arriving.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says charges are pending. An autopsy on Pinion is scheduled for Sunday.

WSPA’s crew at the scene noticed large circles left from tire marks toward the rear of the parking lot Saturday morning. It is unclear if those marks are connected to the investigation.

The area is under surveillance, according to signs throughout the parking lot.

