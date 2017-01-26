School Leaders Could Vote On Renaming Aycock Middle School After Melvin Swann

GREENSBORO, NC – After a long debate over changing the name of Aycock Middle School, Guilford County School Board leaders could vote Thursday on renaming the school after Melvin 'Mel' Swann, Jr.

The GCS Board voted earlier this year to change Aycock Middle's name. The school was named after Charles B. Aycock, who served as Governor of North Carolina from 1901-1905. He was known as the "Education Governor," but was also an advocate for white supremacy and segregation.

School leaders received numerous letters in support of changing the school's name to Swann who has many ties to the school district.

The school district said, “His service through the school district and community boards earned him numerous recognitions, including the North Carolina Order of the Long Leaf Pine, a Certificate of Special Recognition for Outstanding and Invaluable Service to the Community, and the Guilford County Association of Office Personnel Administrator of the Year.”

The name was selected out of a list of more than 100 names submitted by people in the county.

The Board meeting is scheduled to start Thursday evening at 6 p.m.

(© 2017 WFMY)