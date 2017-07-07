Seaplane Crashes In Chowan River in NC

Boaters were able to pull out two passengers on board a sea plane that went down in the Chowan River. (Photo courtesy Evan Newsome)

HERTFORD, NC (WVEC) -- An aircraft has gone down in North Carolina's Chowan River, Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes confirms.

Sheriff Hayes says the aircraft is a seaplane, and is reportedly upside down in the river. A boater was able to pick up two passengers, who were taken to Suffolk Urgent Care. Both are expected to be OK.

The plane is owned by Protocom Aviation Services out of Chesapeake.

There's no word on what may have caused the accident.

