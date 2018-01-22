Forsyth County Escaped Inmate Found

Bobby Abraham

WINSTON-SALEM - UPDATE: An escaped inmate was found Monday morning several hours after leaving his post on a work assignment.

A release from the Department of Public Safety says Bobby Abraham returned to the facility at 11:06 a.m. He will face charges for his escape.

Previously, Abraham was last seen going to a work assignment for the NC Department of Transportation in Winston-Salem at 7:40 this morning.

Abraham, 28, is a minimum custody inmate at Forsyth Correctional Center for Attempted Trafficking a Schedule 2 Drug in Mecklenburg County. His projected release date was April 2019.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY