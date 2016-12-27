Missing Plane Found in Smokies, No Survivors: Authorities

According to friends of the family, the three people on board a plane reported missing in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park were David Starling, his 8-year-old son Hunter, and Kim Smith. (Photo: Custom)

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK--A reconnaissance flight by the Tennessee Army National Guard located a missing single engine airplane within Great Smoky Mountains National Park, WBIR is reporting.

The plane was found around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday on an unnamed ridge between Cole Creek and Bearpen Hollow Branch, according to GSMNP officials.

Officials said there were no survivors and three people were on the plane. A release from the National Park Service says the three on the plane were 41-year-old David Starling, 42-year-old Kim Smith and 8-year-old Hunter Starling, all from Bradford County, Florida.

Recovery efforts are expected to begin on Wednesday.

Authorities began searching for a single-engine airplane after it was reported missing Monday night in the ridges southwest of Mount LeConte Lodge in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

According to family friends, David Starling, his 8-year-old son Hunter and Kim Smith were on the flight.

The FAA issued an alert after a family member notified the agency that the flight, from the Jacksonville, Fla. area, didn't arrive as expected.

Officials said the Civil Air Patrol conducted an aerial recon flight late Monday to try and locate the plane using its emergency locator transmitter, but couldn't find any transmissions from the aircraft.

