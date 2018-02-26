Second Case of Rabies Found in Davidson County

Striped Skunk (Mephitis mephitis), North America (Photo: Getty Images/Minden Pictures RM)

A person killed a rabid skunk last week in the second case of rabies for the year in Davidson County.

The county health department reports the skunk attacked the owner's dog before the owner killed it. The report says it happened in the Central Davidson community.

The dog's vaccine was lapsed and was boosted and will be under observation for 45 days. There was human exposure reported and one person went to a doctor.

It's the second incident of rabies this year in Davidson Co. In January, a raccoon tested positive.

The Health Department says not to handle an animal with bare hands after it's had contact with a wild animal. If the wild animal's saliva is still on the fur, you could be exposed to rabies.

