Second Chances: Madison Thrift Shop Helps Women Fighting Addiction

Castaways Thrift Shop in Madison, N.C. (Photo: WFMY)

Madison, N.C. -- You never know what you'll find at the thrift store.

"We're best friends and we just love thrift store shopping in general, so this is fun for us."

At Castaways Thrift in Madison, you'll find Heidi Newman and Lolly Burney. The best friends opened up the shop about 3 months ago. But there's more there than their passion for finding the good deals and steals.

"Most everybody knows somebody with addiction issues," explains Lolly.

They both recognized a problem hanging over their community, a problem they want to help fix.

"We had to figure out where our proceeds would go so we prayed about it," says Heidi.

They were drawn to Solus Christus, a safe house in Yadkin County for women struggling with addiction. After paying store expenses, all of Castaways' money goes to the safe house.

"We've been able to pray for a lot of people. A lot of people have children. And a lot of people will tell us their story and we get to hear their story."

So they listen, pray and give others the opportunity to do the same. They have a prayer board at the shop, and each name on it is someone suffering from addiction.

But then they get to see the other side, too; the people who beat it.

"And they're like yeah I'm ten years sober so we get to congratulate them," says Heidi. "So, it's kind of exciting."

Because after all, a thrift store is about second chances - for people, too.

"It's making a change," Lolly says. "It not only impacts the women; it's children, it's their families.

"It trickles down," adds Heidi.

Castaways Thrift is open Wednesday through Saturday, 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. For more information about the store, click here.

Solus Christus is a Christian Safe House for women struggling with addiction. It serves as a place where women can transition to long term treatment. Click here for more information.



