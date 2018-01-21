Second Greensboro Grasshoppers Dog Diagnosed With Cancer

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Miss Babe Ruth has been diagnosed with an incurable cancer according to Grasshoppers President and General Manager, Donald Moore. Moore says she has multiple tumors in and around her spine.
The 12-year-old Labrador Retriever came out of retirement as a bat and ball dog in 2016 to fill in Lou Lou Gehrig while she recovered from a malabsorption.
Ruth worked 649 consecutive games from August 2006 until retiring in September 2015. After starting with the team at nine months old, Ruth has greeted fans on the concourse this season. According to the team, Ruth delivered roughly 3,500 baseballs to umpires and retrieved 4,600 bats in her tenure.
Miss Babe Ruth's diagnosis comes after the Hoppers lost Master Yogi Berra to cancer in August of 2017.
