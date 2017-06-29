Security Cameras Being Added To High Incident Schools In Guilford Co.

Low Angle View Of Security Cameras On Wall Against Sky (Photo: Shaun Wang / EyeEm, Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Guilford County Schools with high incident reports will soon be getting security upgrades.

On Thursday, the Guilford County School Board designated funding to add new or upgraded security cameras to eighty-nine sites over the next nine years.

“It will allow us to better ensure the safety of our students and staff and be responsive to issues that may occur,” said Chris Nowlin, executive director of Emergency Management, Safety and Security.

The new systems cost about $10.8 million total.

The security cameras will be installed at schools with the highest rate of reported incidents during and after school house.

The Board says the cameras have long been on a list of improvements.

