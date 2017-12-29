WFMY
Senator Thom Tillis Spends Christmas With New Granddaughter

WFMY 1:15 PM. EST December 29, 2017

North Carolina's junior Senator is experiencing the joy of being a granddad. 

Senator Thom Tillis shared a Christmas photo with his new graddaughter, Sawyer Marie on Instagram. Tillis captioned the picture saying, "Beyond blessed to be Sawyer's Papa Rollie."

The Republican is serving his first term in the U.S Senate. The voters of North Carolina elected Tillis in 2014. Tillis announced the birth of his first grandchild back in November. 

Tillis also tweeted the following holiday message to the voters of the state. The Senator wrote, "Susan and I want to wish you and your family a #MerryChristmas and #HappyHolidays. While you enjoy the holidays with your loved ones, remember the men & women of our nation’s military and first responders for their service & sacrifice to keep us safe. Merry Christmas & God bless."

 

