Sesame Street Live Coming To Greensboro In June

(Photo: WFMY)

Sesame Street Live's “Make a New Friend” show visits the Greensboro Coliseum on Friday, June 9 through Sunday, June 11. Tickets for all four performances are on sale now and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, the Greensboro Coliseum box office or by phone at 800-745-3000.

Sesame Street Live “Make a New Friend” offers a fun-filled, interactive learning experience, including up-close and furry interactions on the audience floor! Like television’s Sesame Street, each Sesame Street Live production features timeless tunes and lessons for all ages.

The universal appeal of each Broadway-quality musical production continues long after preschool. Adults will appreciate the high-tech stagecraft, cleverly written script, and music they’ll recognize and enjoy sharing with children, such as “Count Me In” and fun new parodies of “Hot and Cold,” and “Moves Like Jagger.”

More info:

Friday, June 9, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 10, 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Sunday, June 11, 2 p.m.

Tickets are $17 and $25. A limited number of $35 Gold Circle seats and $55 Sunny Seats are available as well.

Copyright 2017 WFMY