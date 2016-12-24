7 Shot After Fight At Madison Moose Lodge In Rockingham Co.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC -- The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office is investigating multiple crime scenes in connection to one shooting that happened overnight.

Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page says they got a call about multiple gunshot victims near the Madison Moose Lodge 1148 just after 2:15 am.

Sheriff Page said 250 to 300 people were attending a private party at the lodge when the fight broke out and shots were fired. There were victims connected to the shooting, but many of them were not found at the lodge.

Page said they found two shooting victims at the lodge, two at a nearby convenience store, one in the parking lot of Western Rockingham Middle School, one by the Stokes County Sheriff's Office, and the last one was found at Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville.

All seven victims were transported to the hospital, none of them have life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses describe the shooters as two black men, who were believed to have been in attendance at the party before the shooting started. One was described as wearing a brown Carhartt jacket with black pants and witnesses said he has dreadlocks. The other is described as wearing a green jacket and black pants. Sheriff Page says both were last seen leaving the scene in a silver vehicle (no make or model information available at this time) driven by a black woman.

Since so many people were in attendance at the party, the sheriff's department believes someone may have evidence or information that can help. Anyone with information is asked to call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at (336) 349-9683 or the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Weather Page

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

The Good Morning Show

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Copyright 2016 WFMY