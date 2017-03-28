Land Lines Down In Randolph County, Use Cell Phones For Emergencies

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- Several people in Randolph County are unable to receive or make phone calls from their land lines, including to 911.

Randolph County Emergency Management says the outage happened after utility workers snagged a CenturyLink fiber line while doing work in Asheboro on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency Management says the Ramseur community is mostly affected by the outage.

CenturyLink crews are working to fix the problem, and say phone lines could be working again sometime early Wednesday morning.

If you have an emergency and cannot reach 911 through your land line phone, use your cell phone instead.

