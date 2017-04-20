Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

HIGH POINT — A day after reports surfaced that Welborn Academy of Science & Technology's principal was suspended, police confirmed that they are investigating a sexual assault believed to have happened at the school.

The investigation report shows that a minor reported they were sexually assaulted at school, during dismissal.

RELATED: Principal Suspended At Guilford Co. School After Incident Involving Students

The assault was reported on April 7. Principal Brewington-McCormick was suspended on April 11.

Principal Brewington-McCormick is not being investigated as a suspect in the assault, according to High Point police.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Brewington-McCormick was suspended on April 11 due to an incident involving two students, according to Guilford County Schools. WFMY News 2 has learned the school's guidance counselor is listed as someone involved in the investigation, but police say she is not a suspect.

Police investigating reports of sexual assault at Welborn Middle-- where principal was suspended. Police say principal NOT a suspect @WFMY — Jessica Mensch (@Jessmensch) April 20, 2017

GCS officials said the incident happened during dismissal and was considered a ‘serious situation.’ Both parents and law enforcement were contacted about the incident.

The school system released the following statement:

“We are deeply concerned for all involved, and we are deploying additional district personnel to support the school and strengthen its safety protocols and processes.” - Nora Carr, chief of staff.

Copyright 2017 WFMY