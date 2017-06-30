Shark Bites Fisherman at NC Pier

The shark that bit a man at Wrightsville Beach at Johnnie Mercer's pier Thursday. Photo: Bryan Davis

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WECT) - A man was bitten by a shark at a Wrightsville Beach pier Thursday night.

WECT reported it happened near Johnnie Mercer's Pier about 7:30 when a fisherman started pulling in the shark. He was bitten on the arm when he went to retrieve it.

"Someone caught the shark and as they were pulling it in, it whipped around and bit him on the arm," said Catherine Patton, who works at the pier. "There was a lot of blood, but they took him away in an ambulance and I think he's OK."

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Bryan Davis posted a video and photos on the shark on a fishing line on the shore on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 WFMY