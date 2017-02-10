Sheriff, Gun Expert Weigh Pros/Cons of Concealed Carry Permit

GREENSBORO, NC – A Cabarrus County lawmaker introduced a bill Wednesday that would allow North Carolinians to conceal carry without a permit.

Prior to 1995, it was illegal for someone to conceal carry outside of their home or business. North Carolina is an open carry state. The current concealed carry law in North Carolina requires an applicant to take and pass a safety and training course that involves the actual firing of handguns and understanding of North Carolina gun laws.

After news of the proposed bill broke, hundreds on social media voiced their opinions on House Bill 69.

We took some of those recurring comments on Facebook to Guilford County Sheriff BJ Barnes and Greg Lewallen, a certified firearms instructor and former Archdale Police Chief.

Barnes is a pro-second amendment advocate but doesn’t agree with the proposed bill. Lewallen is also a pro-gun and pro-second amendment, and was more neutral on the bill, with limitations.

Comment: If it is legal to open carry without training or a permit, why can’t a person conceal carry without training or a permit?

BARNES: “The CCW class, the concealed carry class, teaches you what and when you can use your gun.”

Barnes added the law requires someone to tell law enforcement they have a concealed weapon should an officer approach them. He’s worried if the proposed bill passes, people would no longer have to tell police they had a gun hidden on their body or in their car.

LEWALLEN: “They need to be able to understand their rights to carry and conceal as well understand when to use deadly force. There should be no reason why we can’t have an eight-hour class on your basic firearms and your rights to carry and conceal in North Carolina.”

Both Barnes and Lewallen agreed, they would like to see training classes take place prior to someone purchasing a gun in any situation, whether to open or conceal carry.

Comment: You already go through a background check to buy a gun, so why be redundant? A permit to conceal carry makes zero sense and it makes it zero percent safer.

BARNES: “When you open carry everyone knows you are carrying and you can avoid that person. Someone can also see if that person is violating the law while open carrying, say, if they were to try and go into a location, such as a gun or store where they don’t want people armed.”

LEWALLEN: “It (open carrying) doesn’t prevent someone from calling the police or the sheriff and saying hey, I’ve got a person here and they’re making me feel uneasy, I’m in fear because of this gun on their side and they (police) have to come and investigate it.”

Comment: But, what about the people who can’t afford the concealed carry class? The sheriffs and instructors don’t want to see permits done away with because they make money off of it.

Concealed carry classes range in price. Lewallen charges $55 per class. In addition, the fee for a concealed carry permit is $90 new and $75 renewal.

BARNES: “We actually lose money off of permits. We get that $90 and we take a small fee and the rest is sent to the state. For every concealed carry permit (CCW), we have to submit for medical records and run a criminal history check. We then send that to that state, they review it and the CCW is sent back to us, I sign it and we call the person to come get their permit. That small fee does not cover the paperwork or the staff and time it takes to push the permit through.”

LEWALLEN: “They feel like they’re being taxed to carry a gun in this state.”

Lewallen added a majority of people obtain a concealed carry permit to bypass the sometimes lengthy process of obtaining a purchase permit. Although a purchase permit is cheaper, $5, there is a 14 day waiting period. And because of backlogs in many counties, sometimes the cheaper permit can take up to a month or more to obtain.

We also asked Barnes and Lewallen if they saw any pros to the proposed bill.

BARNES: “Under the present laws now, I can’t see a single thing.”

Barnes added if North Carolina does away with concealed carry permits, residents could not conceal carry in other states while visiting or relocating until they received a permit. If they concealed carried without a permit, they would be in violation of that state’s law. Many states have agreements between one another, allowing a North Carolina permit to work in other states.

LEWALLEN: “The only pro I see is, it’s part of your rights. If you’re going to carry openly, people think well why can’t I carry concealed. But I still think the down side is the education and the ability to do it safely. The folks that think ‘I’m just going to exercise my rights. I’m just going to carry my gun concealed because no one can stop me’, are the people that scare me.”

