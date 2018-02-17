Sheryl Underwood From 'The Talk' Celebrates Aggie Pride

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- 'The Talk' host and comedian Sheryl Underwood is in the triad for North Carolina A&T's Aggie Family Day.
She's here to host Sheryl Underwood Radio's HBCU House Party. It's all to promote student life and culture, highlighting the recreational experiences that form life-long bonds and memories.
Those who went to the event were asked to bring one ream of white copier paper as the price of admission.
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs