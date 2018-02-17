Sheryl Underwood From 'The Talk' Celebrates Aggie Pride

Sheryl Underwood on WFMY News 2's Good Morning Show

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- 'The Talk' host and comedian Sheryl Underwood is in the triad for North Carolina A&T's Aggie Family Day.

She's here to host Sheryl Underwood Radio's HBCU House Party. It's all to promote student life and culture, highlighting the recreational experiences that form life-long bonds and memories.

Those who went to the event were asked to bring one ream of white copier paper as the price of admission.

