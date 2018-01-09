Shooting Of Pregnant Woman Stemmed From Robbery: Sheriff

Jared Brackins, left, and D'Marco Aurelio Acosta (Davidson Co. Sheriff's Office)

DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC - The shooting of a pregnant woman last week in Thomasville stemmed from an attempted armed robbery that's now put two more Lexington teens behind bars.

Davidson County Sheriff's investigators found Jared Brackins and D'Marco Acosta conspired with Joshua Norman as they tried to rob someone on Myrtle Drive in Thomasville. They intended to take marijuana, which led to the shooting of 21-year-old Haley Causey according to a release. Last week, Davidson County Sheriff David Grice said three men came to the home to borrow money from a man.

Brackins and Acosta, both 18, were charged with one count each of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and Conspiracy to Commit a Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.

Both Brackins and Acosta were placed in the Davidson County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond and are scheduled to appear in Lexington District court on Jan. 19. Norman, also of Lexington, turned himself in last week.

Causey, eight months pregnant, was airlifted to a local hospital where she delivered the baby by C-section. Both the mom and child are stable.

