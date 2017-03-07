Shooting Suspect Runs From Greensboro Police While Naked

Damian Dequnn Bennett (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A man accused of shooting two people at a Greensboro gas station was arrested after he tried running away from officers while naked, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Police say Damian Dequnn Bennett was arrested Tuesday afternoon near the Red Roof Inn near Greensboro Coliseum. Officers say Bennett tried to run away from the hotel while naked.

The shooting happened at the Great Stops on E. Market Street in the early morning hours on March 1.

Police say they found out about the shooting after two victims arrived at Moses Cone Hospital in a personal car. One victim was treated and released; the other victim is still in serious condition at the hospital, according to a release.

Investigators say the shooting happened after Bennett got into a fight with his girlfriend.

Police are not releasing the names of the victims at this time.

Bennett is charged with: Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury; two counts of Assault with Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill; two counts of Possession of a Firearm by Felon; Discharge into Occupied Vehicle causing Serious Injury; Discharge a Firearm in City Limits; Trafficking Cocaine; Possession of Marijuana; and, Possession of Stolen Firearm.

