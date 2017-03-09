Shots Fired During Fight Between Co-Workers, Charges Filed

L to R: Shaquille L. McNeill, Craig L. Brooks (Photo: Greensboro Police Dept.)

GREENSBORO — Greensboro police have charged two co-workers after shots were fired during an altercation between the two.

On Thursday, police were called to 814 W. Market St. after an employee of Insect Shield reported shots fired.

The suspect, latter identified as Shaquille Lee McNeill, was shooting at another employee, later identified as Craig Lawrence Brooks, according to police.

Police Chief Wayne Scott says Brooks pulled out an "edged weapon" and then McNeill showed a gun and starting firing shots.

Employees tell me 2 ppl at business got into a fight. One pulled a box cutter the other a gun. They say no one injuries. @WFMY #Greensboro. — Ben Briscoe (@watchdogben) March 9, 2017

All of the employees of the business quickly evacuated the building.

Ben Powell/WFMY News 2 photo (Photo: Ben Powell/WFMY News 2)

Employees at the business tell us they ran out the door as soon as they heard shots fired.

"Everybody went out. Everybody. Everybody," said Terry, an employee at Insect Shield. "Who runs to a shooting?"

Nearby Weaver Academy and Greensboro College were temporarily placed on lockdown.

Greensboro police tweeted at 1:26 p.m. that the situation was clear.

Nobody was injured but Scott says they don't take these incidents lightly.

"It's one of those that make your heart drop a little bit because of all the bad things that have happened across the country because of these type of calls," said Scott. "I do believe that our experience and training kicks in. We train extensively on how to respond to an active shooter."

McNeill, 24, is charged with: Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill; Discharging a Firearm within the City Limits; and, Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling.





Police say a shooter suspect is in custody. Ben Briscoe/WFMY News 2 photo

Brooks, 57, is charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill, and Resist, Delay, or Obstruct an Officer. He was also served existing warrants for arrest unrelated to this event.

Police are still investigating and questioning both people involved in the fight.

Responded to a report of an active shooter at 800 block W Market St. Situation is under control. Two people being questioned. No injuries. — GSO Police Dept. (@GSO_Police) March 9, 2017

