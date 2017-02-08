Shots Fired Into Burlington Home

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Burlington police are searching for whoever's responsible for firing multiple gunshots into a home early Wednesday morning.

It happened on the 300 block of Stokes Street.

Police say the victims were getting ready for bed when someone fired gunshots and nearly hit them. No one was injured.

There's no clear motive on why this happened.

Anyone with information should call Burlington police at (336) 229-3503.

