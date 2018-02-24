Shots Fired Rumors Spread via Social Media After Fight at Greensboro Mall

Photo: WFMY News 2

GREENSBORO, N.C.-- Greensboro police and Four Seasons Mall security have been busy Saturday night after teens got into a fight and rumors of shots fired started spreading via social media.

Officers tell WFMY News 2 some teens and another group of adults got into a small fight. At some point information started circulating that shots had been fired.

WFMY News 2 called mall security who confirmed a fight and said no guns were discharged. WFMY News 2 Reporter Janson Silvers talked with Greensboro Police on the scene who also confirmed a fight and no shots fired. Police said things got blown out of proportion.

Stores inside the mall decided to put themselves on lockdown, police said.

Numerous people posted on Facebook and tweeted that shots were fired, despite no confirmation from police or mall security.

One person was treated for a panic attack, officers say.

