Should Healthcare Workers Be Required To Wear Masks If They Can't Get The Flu Shot?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Measles, tetanus, pertussis; these are some of the vaccines kids need have before going to school. The flu shot is not one of them. But that's not the case for a lot of healthcare workers. Hospitals across the country are now requiring medical staff to get the flu shot, but one doctor at Novant Health says he can't do that.

Dr. Gajendra Singh works as an independent surgeon at Forsyth Surgical Associates and also at Forsyth Medical Center, which is run by Novant Health. He says he's severely allergic to the flu shot and he's not alone. About 1% of Novant Health's employees are exempt from the flu shot due to medical or religious reasons. Instead, all those employees are required to wear a mask, something Singh says makes it harder for him to talk to patients.

"When they see me they assume I'm sick and step away from me. They don't want to share elevators with me."

The Novant Health Policy is aimed to stop the spread of the flu. Dr. David Priest is an infectious disease specialist with Novant Health and says they take all precautions to protect patients.

"Sometimes they're people with low immune systems so we need to protect them and make sure influenza doesn't come into the building."

The masks are not required of patients and visitors, or by the CDC, although it does recommend healthcare workers get vaccinated.

Singh says he's not opposed to the vaccine, especially for kids and the elderly.

"But young and healthy people, especially the medical professionals should not be forced."

But when it comes to health, hospital policy is better safe than sorry.

"Is it an inconvenience? It might be," says Dr. Priest. "But again a little bit of inconvenience for us, if it prevents one influenza illness or death in a patient or hospital it's totally worth it."

Novant employees are only required to wear the mask during flu season, which usually runs from the end of December to late March or April.

