LIVE | Silent Sam Statue Rally On UNC Campus

Silent Sam Rally on UNC Campus

Gov. Roy Cooper suggested to UNC system officials Monday that they have the legal authority to “take immediate measures” to remove the controversial Confederate memorial known as Silent Sam if they believe there’s “a real risk to public safety.”

Crowds are now gathering at the Silent Sam Statue on the UNC Campus.

