Silver Alert Canceled For Missing Burlington Man

Bruce Alden Palmer (Photo: Custom)

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- UPDATE: Police say Mr. Palmer was found safe Thursday evening and the silver alert has been canceled.

PREVIOUS:

Police say an 87-year-old Burlington man with dementia is missing.

A silver alert was issued for Bruce Alden Palmer on Thursday.

Police say Mr. Palmer left his home on W. Davis Street to pick up his wife, but he accidentally drove to Alamance Regional Medical Center where he was last seen around 2:30 p.m.

Mr. Palmer was redirected to his wife's location at 3325 Garden Road, but no one has seen or heard from him.

Police say he was last seen driving a light blue in color 2005 Chrysler Town and Country minivan. The van has a white round sticker on the driver's side of the rear window, and a dent in the passenger side of the rear bumper.

Anyone with information on Mr. Palmer's whereabouts is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500.

